Canada

Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In a strategic move ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Calgary’s professional soccer team has fortified its squad with the signing of Canadian midfielder, Diego Gutierrez. The two-year contract, with an optional third year, is expected to inject fresh vigor into the team’s midfield prowess.

Gutierrez Bolsters Cavalry FC

Formerly a player for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Valour FC, Gutierrez is celebrated for his versatility and robust set-piece capabilities. Lauded for his intelligence on the pitch, efficacy in all game phases, and exceptional passing skills, Gutierrez is anticipated to be a game-changer for Cavalry FC. The addition of Gutierrez to the team presents a versatile and high-quality option in the central midfield, potentially transforming the dynamics of the team’s gameplay.

High Expectations for New Signing

General Manager and Head Coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. expressed excitement for Gutierrez’s addition, hinting at the player’s potential to revolutionize the team’s performance in the upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup. Beyond his skills, Gutierrez’s experience with the Canadian men’s under-20 team is expected to add a layer of seasoned expertise to Cavalry FC.

Groundbreaking Developments in Women’s Soccer

Simultaneously, on the women’s soccer front, the Kansas City Current has sold out season tickets for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League regular season. The team will play at the soon-to-be-completed CPKC Stadium, the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional soccer team. Located in downtown Kansas City, the 11,500-capacity stadium is set to open ahead of the 2024 season. The club promises an immersive experience with no seat more than 100 feet from the field.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

