Calgary Flames Place Walker Duehr on Waivers; Radim Zohorna Clears Waivers for Penguins

In a recent turn of events, the Calgary Flames have put forward Walker Duehr on waivers. Duehr, who has been with the Flames for the past three seasons, has had a moderate impact on the team's performance this season. He has participated in 19 games, contributing one goal and three assists, summing up to four points.

Walker Duehr's Journey with Flames

26-year-old Duehr has been a part of the Flames since August 2021. He was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent and since then, he has scored eight goals and seven assists in 47 games. Although this season, Duehr was only able to make it to the lineup in just three out of the last nine games, recording 25 hits and five blocks.

Future Prospects for Duehr

As for Duehr's future in the Flames, it seems uncertain. His chances for regular playing time going forward would likely require the absence of Dillon Dube or A.J. Greer. However, it's still unclear how this decision will impact Duehr's professional career and the overall dynamics of the Flames.

Radim Zohorna Clears Waivers

In related news, forward Radim Zohorna, who was waived by the Pittsburgh Penguins, cleared waivers and has been reassigned to the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. This season marked Zohorna's first with the Penguins, during which he scored four goals and seven points in 31 games. His career trajectory also includes stints with the Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs, adding another dimension to the current developments in the NHL.