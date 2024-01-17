Calgary Flames Place Walker Duehr on Waivers: A Change in Strategy or a Career Crossroad?

The Calgary Flames have taken the decisive step of placing forward Walker Duehr on waivers, sparking a wave of speculation among sports enthusiasts. Duehr, a promising player who signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract extension last summer, was expected to be a regular in the Flames' bottom-six forward group this season. However, the recent development suggests a change in the Flames' strategy.

Advertisment

A Season of Struggle

Despite his commendable performance in the previous season, where he played a notable 27 games for the Flames, Duehr has found it challenging to secure a consistent spot in the lineup under the coaching of Ryan Huska. In the 19 games he has played this season, Duehr has scored only one goal and made a total of four points. This is a significant drop from his previous season's performance, and his average ice time of less than eight minutes per game further illustrates his struggle.

What's Next for Duehr?

Advertisment

Duehr's placement on waivers could see him reporting to the Calgary Wranglers if he clears waivers. The move signals a potential shift in Duehr's career trajectory, as the 26-year-old player grapples with the reality of his situation. While the possibility of another shot with the Flames this season remains uncertain, the current development presents an opportunity for Duehr to rediscover his confidence in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Implications for the Calgary Flames

The decision to place Duehr on waivers is a clear indication of the Flames' intention to reassess their lineup. The move, while not ideal for Duehr, could open up opportunities for other players in the team. It also raises questions about the Flames' strategy moving forward, especially considering Duehr's potential as an effective fourth-liner. As the Flames navigate this transition, fans and stakeholders alike will be keenly watching the unfolding developments.