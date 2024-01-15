Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom Adds Personal Touch with Johnny Cash Mask

Calgary Flames' goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, attracted attention when he revealed a new mask featuring the legendary musician, Johnny Cash. This unveiling took place during a pre-game warm-up before an NHL fixture against the Chicago Blackhawks. The decision to portray Johnny Cash on his mask not only serves as a testament to Markstrom's personal interests but also brings a unique flavor of individual expression to the team's collective dynamic.

Advertisment

A Season of Exceptional Performance

Markstrom, who has been in stellar form this season, boasts a 13-11-2 record and a .912 save percentage. His performance places him at the top in the league for goals saved above expected (GSAx), as per analytics models by JFresh and EvolvingWild. Additionally, he ranks fifth in Moneypuck.com's ratings. This remarkable performance by Jacob Markstrom is crucial to the Calgary Flames' playoff push.

Trade Rumors Amid Excellent Performance

Advertisment

Despite his exceptional form, trade rumors surrounding Markstrom persist. The Flames are still two points short of a playoff spot, which fuels these speculations. NHL Network insider, Kevin Weekes, hinted at a potential trade, but Elliotte Friedman reported that no such discussion has occurred between the Flames and Markstrom. Several teams have shown interest in acquiring the goaltender, but any trade involving him could potentially jeopardize the Flames' playoff aspirations.

A Personal Touch to the Game

The decision to depict Johnny Cash on his mask highlights the personal touch players bring to the sport, enhancing the game's visual narrative. This unique form of expression serves as a conversation starter, and adds an extra dimension to the spectator's experience. The Johnny Cash illustration on Markstrom's mask is a testament to the individual character players bring into the collective dynamic of the team, thereby enriching the sport as a whole.