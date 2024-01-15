Calgary Flames Honor Armed Forces in Annual Appreciation Night

When the Calgary Flames take on the Arizona Coyotes at the Saddledome this Tuesday, it will be more than just another game. The event marks the 18th annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night, a significant occasion that recognizes and honors the service and sacrifices of Canada's Armed Forces members and their families.

A Special Night for the Flames and Armed Forces

Over 400 military personnel and their families are expected to experience the festivities first-hand. The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the parent body of the Flames, places immense importance on this annual event. President and CEO John Bean emphasized the significance of acknowledging the dedication and sacrifices made by the Canadian Armed Forces.

A Night Filled with Honour and Special Elements

The night will be adorned with special features. The ceremonial face-off will be conducted by Capt. Kathryn Guenther, a CF-18 Pilot, and Master Warrant Officer Chris Downey. The national anthems will be accompanied by Brandi Sidoryk and a ceremonial flag party, joined by George Canyon, with Calgary Cadets members also participating. Attendees will be greeted with a sea of yellow ribbons, a tribute video dedicated to the Armed Forces, and can look forward to in-game promotions.

Rewards, Discounts, and a Charitable Cause

As a token of appreciation, military members will be offered a 25% discount at the Calgary Team Store. A post-game photo opportunity on the ice with the Flames is also on the cards. The event extends beyond appreciation and takes on a charitable dimension too. Limited-edition apparel will be sold, and a part of the 60-40 raffle sales will go towards the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre and Support Our Troops. This event has, over the years, raised more than $450,000 for these causes.