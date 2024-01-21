Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube Under Health Professionals' Care; Privacy Requested

In a sudden turn of events, Dillon Dube, a 25-year-old professional hockey player for the Calgary Flames, is now under the care of health professionals. The news comes as a surprise, and the Flames have requested respect for their player's privacy during this difficult time.

Six Seasons With The Flames

Dube has spent six remarkable seasons with the Flames since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. This season, he has appeared in 43 out of 46 games, contributing significantly to the team's performance. He has chalked up seven points, including three goals and four assists, proving his worth on the field. Moreover, he has accumulated eight penalty minutes and carries a plus/minus rating of minus-13.

A Dip In Ice Time

Despite his contributions, Dube's average ice time per game this season stands at 11:10, which is a notable decrease from his career-high average of 15:10 in the previous season. This development raises questions about the player's well-being, as his time on the ice seems to be decreasing.

Impressive Career Totals

Throughout his career, Dube has played in 325 games, earning an impressive 127 points with 57 goals and 70 assists. He has also served 105 penalty minutes. His career plus/minus stands at minus-17. In addition to his regular-season contributions, Dube has also made his mark in the postseason with six points from 22 career postseason games.

Last Stretch of Current Contract

The British Columbia-born Dube is currently in the last season of a three-year, $6.9 million contract extension he signed in 2021. His status as a restricted free agent after the season ends adds an additional layer of intrigue to his current situation.

Flames' Current Standings

The Calgary Flames, with a record of 21-20-5, are currently four games behind the second wild-card position in the Western Conference. Their upcoming match is scheduled for Tuesday at home against the St. Louis Blues, with the team's performance under the spotlight given Dube's absence.