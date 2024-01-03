en English
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild

The Calgary Flames broke their scoring droughts in a dramatic fashion, securing a 3-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild. Andrew Mangiapane and Jonathan Huberdeau, both of whom had been grappling with extended goalless streaks, found the net in this game, igniting the Flames’ offensive prowess. A final goal from Blake Coleman, an empty-netter in the concluding minute, sealed the Flames’ victory.

Mangiapane and Huberdeau End Droughts

Andrew Mangiapane ended his eight-game goal drought with a deft deflection, netting the first goal of the match. This was a significant milestone for Mangiapane, who had been striving to break his dry spell. Mikael Backlund, although not officially recognized with an assist, played a critical role in keeping the puck in the offensive zone, setting up Mangiapane’s goal.

Jonathan Huberdeau, on the other hand, broke his personal scoring drought with a slick backhand move. This marked his first goal since November, ending an 18-game drought. Elias Lindholm was instrumental in this play, providing the assist that led to Huberdeau’s goal.

Minnesota Wild’s Attempt

Despite being short-handed due to injuries to key players like Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, the Wild didn’t back down. They managed to reduce the Flames’ lead with a goal from Pat Maroon. The goal, struck during an odd-man rush, capitalized on a rebound from a save made by Flames’ goalie, Jacob Markstrom.

The Wild made a push for a tie in the third period but were held at bay by Markstrom and the Flames’ defense, who blocked a total of 18 shots.

Flames’ Victory and Forward Look

Calgary’s victory was cemented by Blake Coleman with an empty-net goal in the final minute. This win marks the Flames’ second consecutive victory and their fifth win in their past seven games, indicating a promising upward trend.

Calgary Flames are now set to face the Nashville Predators on their ongoing four-game road trip. As they build on this victory, their upcoming games present an opportunity to continue their scoring momentum and further solidify their position.

Canada Hockey Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

