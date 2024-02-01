Caledon Police Officer Joins Toronto's New Professional Women's Hockey Team

Jess Jones, a 33-year-old police officer from Caledon, has temporarily hung up her uniform to lace up her skates for Toronto's new professional women's hockey team in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). Born and raised in Picton, Ontario, Jones' love for ice hockey began at the tender age of four. She went on to play college hockey, stepping into the professional field before pivoting to a career in law enforcement. Now, with the advent of the PWHL, Jones has seized a golden opportunity to rekindle her passion for professional hockey.

Adapting to the Rigours of the Game

As a forward, Jones' role on the ice is one of adaptability. She takes on whatever responsibilities her team demands. Currently, she has adopted a more physical 'grinder' role, contributing to the team's aggressive strategies. While the Toronto team's record stands at three wins and five losses as of January 29, Jones remains optimistic about their prospects.

Unwavering Community Support

The team's home games at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly known as the Maple Leaf Gardens, have received an outpouring of community support. The stadium's seats have consistently been sold out, with a waitlist for season tickets, proving the city's thirst for professional women's hockey. Notably, Jones also appreciates the overwhelming backing from her colleagues at the Caledon OPP detachment. She is heartened by the OPP's understanding and accommodation of her leave of absence.

The PWHL: A New Path for Women's Hockey

Although still in its inaugural season, the PWHL has emerged as a significant milestone for women's hockey. It offers an avenue for players to pursue a professional career post-education. For Jones, the league signifies more than just a personal accomplishment. It serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring young female hockey players. She emphasizes the intensity and physicality of the games, as well as the palpable sense of rivalry among the teams, as crucial elements that make the PWHL a compelling watch and a promising prospect for the future of women's hockey.