Caleb Surratt Joins LIV Golf for 2024 Season, Making Professional Debut

Caleb Surratt, the reigning SEC individual champion and a sophomore at Tennessee, has taken a consequential stride from amateur to professional golf. He has joined the ranks of LIV Golf for the 2024 season. This decision, which comes on the heels of his last amateur event at the Jones Cup Invitational, has been met with support from his former teammates and coaches at the Volunteers.

The Journey to Professional Golf

Ranked 10th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Surratt's transition wasn't made on a whim. It involved deliberations with his inner circle and culminated as a group decision. Surratt, who has previously graced the PGA Tour as an amateur and signed sponsorship deals with Callaway and Adidas, is set to make his professional debut at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico. He will play on Jon Rahm's team, Legion XIII, alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent.

Acknowledging the Past, Embracing the Future

Surratt's former team, the Tennessee Golf, took to social media to share their congratulations. While the young golfer's departure leaves a void, his former teammates celebrate his journey onwards. The transition to LIV Golf brings challenges, especially as it requires leaving his role as the top player and team leader of the Volunteers. However, Surratt's coach has lauded his professional outlook even at this young age, which will undoubtedly help him navigate his new path.

Following in the Footsteps

Surratt's move echoes the steps of top amateurs like David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra who have previously joined the LIV Golf circuit. This controversial league is seen as a breakaway from traditional golf tours, adding an exciting, albeit contentious, aspect to Surratt's burgeoning career. As the third season of the league gears up to begin at Mayakoba Golf Resort in Mexico, the golf world awaits the debut of this promising young talent.