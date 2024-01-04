Cal Poly Women’s Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference

The Cal Poly Women’s Basketball team has kicked off their 2023 Big West conference play on a high note, achieving an undefeated 2-0 record. This accomplishment marks their best conference start since the 2016-2017 season, signifying a significant comeback and an optimistic trend for the rest of the season. The feat is particularly noteworthy in light of where the team stood this time around in 2023, with a 0-2 record.

Marrying Lessons with Perseverance

The team attributes this transformation to valuable lessons learned from a close loss against Montana on December 16. The defeat, although painful, spurred them to secure three consecutive wins, turning a rocky start into a series of successes. The players, including junior Annika Shah and senior Natalia Ackerman, have developed a stronger game through intense and challenging practices. These sessions have honed not just their physical prowess but also their mental and emotional resilience, turning them into a balanced, well-oiled machine on the court.

Coach’s Acknowledgment and Future Endeavors

Head Coach Shanele Stires commends the team’s growth and the maturity of the players, recognizing their potential for further improvement as the season unfolds. Despite the promising start, the Mustangs are quick to acknowledge that they are far from the finish line. With 18 conference games remaining, there is no room for complacency. They remain focused on their next challenges: games against Long Beach State and U.C. Santa Barbara on January 4 and 6, respectively.

No Room for Complacency

Despite the positive start, the team remains focused, acknowledging that there are still 18 conference games to play. They are determined to maintain their momentum and not let complacency creep in. Their next challenges include games against Long Beach State and U.C. Santa Barbara on January 4 and 6, respectively. The Cal Poly Women’s Basketball team is set to prove that their initial success is not a fluke, but a testament to their growth and the result of their hard work and dedication.