Cal Poly Humboldt's Millie Long Makes CCAA History as Two-Sport Newcomer of the Year

ARCATA, Calif. -- In an unprecedented accolade within collegiate athletics, Millie Long, a junior at Cal Poly Humboldt, has been named the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Newcomer of the Year in both basketball and soccer, marking a historic first in CCAA history. Long's exceptional performance has not only earned her this dual recognition but also a spot on the all-CCAA second team for basketball, showcasing her versatile athletic prowess.

Trailblazing Dual Success

Long's journey to this remarkable achievement began at Port Angeles High School, where she excelled as an all-Olympic League player in both soccer and basketball. Her talent continued to shine at the collegiate level, where she was named an all-North Region MVP in both sports, and an NWAC MVP in soccer. During her tenure with the Roughriders girls soccer team, Long scored an impressive 86 goals, and she played a pivotal role in leading the Pirates women's soccer team to an NWAC championship. Transitioning to basketball at Cal Poly Humboldt, Long demonstrated her exceptional skills by averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game, securing her position as a key player in the conference.

A Testament to Hard Work and Versatility

Emilia Long's achievements have garnered high praise from her coach, Michelle Bento-Jackson, who commends her for her immediate impact, high energy, and competitive spirit on the court. Long's ability to excel in two highly competitive sports speaks volumes about her dedication, athleticism, and the support system at Cal Poly Humboldt that has enabled her to reach such heights. Her historic recognition as CCAA Newcomer of the Year in both soccer and basketball is a testament to her hard work, versatility, and the promising future that lies ahead in her athletic career.

Setting New Standards in Collegiate Athletics

The significance of Long's dual-sport accolade extends beyond personal achievement, setting a new standard for versatility and success in collegiate athletics. This milestone not only highlights the evolving landscape of college sports but also encourages young athletes to pursue excellence across multiple disciplines. As Long continues to develop her skills and compete at the highest levels, her story will undoubtedly inspire future generations to explore and excel in more than one sport, challenging the traditional boundaries of athletic achievement.

Millie Long's historic accomplishment in the CCAA is a remarkable narrative of talent, perseverance, and groundbreaking success. As she progresses in her collegiate athletic career, her story serves as a beacon for aspiring dual-sport athletes and a reminder of the limitless possibilities that come with dedication and passion for sports.