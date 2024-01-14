en English
Sports

Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown

In a heated college basketball matchup, Abilene Christian Wildcats and Cal Baptist Lancers locked horns, resulting in a decisive victory for Cal Baptist with a final score of 68-53. The game, held at the CBU Events Center and broadcasted on ESPN+ on January 13, 2024, saw the Wildcats entering as 5.5-point underdogs.

Struggles and Standouts

Abilene Christian grappled with their field goal shooting, only managing to make 35.7% of their attempts. The team was particularly underperforming beyond the three-point line, where they only succeeded in making one out of 12 attempts – a disappointing 8.3%. Despite these challenges, the team’s free throw percentage held at a more respectable 70.6%. Bettiol emerged as the top scorer for Abilene Christian, netting 15 points, while Simmons made a significant contribution with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, alongside 4 blocks. Dibba, with his 6 points, 2 steals and multiple assists, also had an impactful performance.

Cal Baptist’s Superior Performance

Cal Baptist, by contrast, boasted a better shooting performance, with a 40.4% field goal success rate and a commendable 77.3% from the free-throw line. They also made 5 out of 17 three-point attempts, translating to a more successful rate of 29.4%. Daniels was the standout player for Cal Baptist, scoring 19 points, followed closely by Tchoukuiengo with 18 points. Ouedraogo also made a significant impact with 15 points and led the steals department with 2.

Defensive Presence and Rebounding

Both teams turned the ball over 11 times, but Cal Baptist demonstrated a stronger defensive presence with 6 blocked shots compared to Abilene Christian’s 2. Cal Baptist also outrebounded Abilene Christian with 40 total rebounds to the latter’s 27. Furthermore, Cal Baptist had more assists with 10, compared to Abilene Christian’s 7. The game was not without its fouls, with Abilene Christian accumulating 20 and Cal Baptist 15.

The game marked the first conference play of the season between the Lancers and Wildcats, setting the stage for future matchups. The Cal Baptist Lancers, now 7-3 in home games, rank third in the WAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 6.6. Meanwhile, the Abilene Christian Wildcats, after this game, have gone 1-3 against WAC opponents and stand fourth in the WAC, scoring 76.5 points per game and shooting 43.9%.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

