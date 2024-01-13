en English
Philippines

Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season

Emerging volleyball talent Caitlin Viray has announced a transition to a new team, the Farm Fresh Foxies, as she gears up for the approaching 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season. Known for her stellar performance with her former team, Choco Mucho, where she kickstarted her professional journey in 2020, Viray is keen on embracing fresh challenges and continuing her upward trajectory in the industry with Farm Fresh.

Impressive Performance and Transition

Viray left a significant mark during the Invitational Conference by averaging 11.7 points in six games. Her strategic gameplay and energetic presence played a pivotal role in Choco Mucho’s achievements, such as securing a bronze medal at the VTV Cup in Vietnam and making their first-ever PVL finals appearance. Despite the successful stint, Viray, along with her teammates Jolina Dela Cruz and Anj Legacion, decided to leverage her skills with Farm Fresh, a team currently undergoing a significant roster transformation.

Farm Fresh’s Hope for Improvement

The Farm Fresh Foxies, who had a modest performance in the prior season, are set on improving their track record under the expert guidance of coach Jerry Yee and Japanese consultant Hideo Suzuki. The team, which didn’t have any victories in their debut conference, had a breakthrough in the second All-Filipino, securing two wins out of their 11 games to finish in the tenth position.

Viray’s Excitement for the New Chapter

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new chapter, Viray looks forward to learning from the seasoned coaching staff and playing alongside promising talents like Louie Romero. She acknowledges the potential for growth and success that comes with the shift and is eager to contribute to the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

