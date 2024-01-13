Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season

Emerging volleyball talent Caitlin Viray has announced a transition to a new team, the Farm Fresh Foxies, as she gears up for the approaching 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season. Known for her stellar performance with her former team, Choco Mucho, where she kickstarted her professional journey in 2020, Viray is keen on embracing fresh challenges and continuing her upward trajectory in the industry with Farm Fresh.

Impressive Performance and Transition

Viray left a significant mark during the Invitational Conference by averaging 11.7 points in six games. Her strategic gameplay and energetic presence played a pivotal role in Choco Mucho’s achievements, such as securing a bronze medal at the VTV Cup in Vietnam and making their first-ever PVL finals appearance. Despite the successful stint, Viray, along with her teammates Jolina Dela Cruz and Anj Legacion, decided to leverage her skills with Farm Fresh, a team currently undergoing a significant roster transformation.

Farm Fresh’s Hope for Improvement

The Farm Fresh Foxies, who had a modest performance in the prior season, are set on improving their track record under the expert guidance of coach Jerry Yee and Japanese consultant Hideo Suzuki. The team, which didn’t have any victories in their debut conference, had a breakthrough in the second All-Filipino, securing two wins out of their 11 games to finish in the tenth position.

Viray’s Excitement for the New Chapter

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new chapter, Viray looks forward to learning from the seasoned coaching staff and playing alongside promising talents like Louie Romero. She acknowledges the potential for growth and success that comes with the shift and is eager to contribute to the team’s performance in the upcoming season.