Caitlin Clark's Stellar Triple-Double Leads Iowa to Victory Over Purdue

On January 10, 2024, Caitlin Clark, the robust guard for the Iowa women's basketball team, led her team to a striking victory over Purdue with a final score of 96-71 at West Lafayette, Indiana. Clark's performance was nothing short of exceptional, achieving her fourth triple-double of the season and the 15th of her illustrious career, contributing 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to the game.

Clark's Record-Breaking Performance

Clark's stellar play extended her NCAA Division record to 52 games with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, highlighting her consistent and remarkable talent on the court. Her achievement brought her tantalizingly close, within 40 points, to surpassing Brittney Griner for the fourth spot on the NCAA's career scoring list. Despite a technical foul late in the third quarter, Clark’s overall performance was undeniably the highlight of the match.

Team Iowa's Unbroken Winning Streak

Team Iowa, ranking third nationally and last year's national runner-up, extended its winning streak to 13 games. This victory marked the team's second successive road triumph and their eighth consecutive win in their series against Purdue. The well-balanced scoring from the team, with five players hitting double figures, showcased Iowa's collective strength and synergy.

Stellar Three-Pointer Record

Clark's impressive play included making six out of 14 attempts from the 3-point line, contributing to Iowa's second-highest single-game total of 3-pointers for the season. The team's strong downtown performance, shooting 15-for-33 from the 3-point range, contributed significantly to the victory. Despite Purdue's Abbey Ellis leading her team with 15 points, their three-game winning streak was halted by the defeat.

The game unfolded in front of Purdue's fourth home sellout crowd. Despite Purdue's valiant efforts to have other players take the lead, Clark's skills proved too formidable to overcome. Caitlyn Harper added 13 points for Purdue, but the team's efforts were insufficient to prevent the defeat.