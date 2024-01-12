en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone

University of Iowa’s superstar guard, Caitlin Clark, is set to make history as she becomes the first women’s basketball player to appear on all four major broadcast networks within the same season. A feat that not only underscores her prowess but also the growing interest and recognition of women’s basketball.

A Historic Broadcast Milestone

Clark’s upcoming game against the 14th-ranked Indiana team, to be aired on Fox, marks a significant milestone not only for her but also for women’s college basketball. The University of Iowa, ranked third, graces the screens in four of the six Big Ten regular games scheduled to air on either Fox or NBC. The potential for additional games on these networks remains, and if the Hawkeyes advance to the Big Ten Tournament final, the game will air on CBS, further extending women’s basketball’s reach. Moreover, ABC will broadcast NCAA Women’s Tournament games, culminating in the Women’s Final Four championship game on April 7.

Elevating Women’s Sports

The importance of Clark’s appearance on all four major networks is accentuated when compared to top NFL players, like Patrick Mahomes, who have achieved similar broadcasting feats. Fox’s promotion of the upcoming game during a recent broadcast underscores the growing recognition of women’s basketball. The deployment of Fox’s top basketball production crew and extensive camera coverage, similar to that used for top-ranked men’s teams, further highlights the game’s significance. This extensive coverage, coupled with an in-depth pregame segment and interview with Clark, signifies the network’s commitment to raising women’s college basketball’s profile.

Clark’s Exceptional Court Performance

Clark’s on-court performance amplifies the anticipation surrounding the upcoming game. As the first Division I player to record at least 3,000 points, 900 assists, and 800 career rebounds, she leads the nation in scoring, averaging 31.0 points per game. Her recent achievement of a fourth triple-double in a sold-out arena manifests her ability to captivate fans and draw crowds. The game against the defending Big Ten regular season champion, Indiana, with a 13-game winning streak, sets the stage for a thrilling matchup.

A Turning Point in Women’s Basketball

Caitlin Clark’s appearance on all four major networks marks a turning point in women’s basketball. The spotlight on Clark and the upcoming game signifies a critical shift in the trajectory of women’s basketball, setting the stage for further growth and recognition in the years to come. As the sports industry continues to evolve, this game represents a significant milestone, evidencing the rising interest and recognition of women’s sports in the broader sports media landscape.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
The National Football League’s (NFL) playoff season has commenced, and a staggering number of 27 former Louisiana State University (LSU) players have embarked on the journey towards the coveted Super Bowl. These players, who once roamed the fields of LSU, are now spread across various NFL teams, ready to showcase their skills in the high-stakes
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
4 mins ago
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
Bayern Munich Honors Beckenbauer with 3-0 Win Over Hoffenheim
5 mins ago
Bayern Munich Honors Beckenbauer with 3-0 Win Over Hoffenheim
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
2 mins ago
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
3 mins ago
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
4 mins ago
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
Latest Headlines
World News
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
31 seconds
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
1 min
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
2 mins
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
2 mins
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
2 mins
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
3 mins
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
3 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
3 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
4 mins
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app