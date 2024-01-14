en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana

In a display of sheer brilliance, Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark once again left fans in awe during a game against Indiana. Known for her long-range shooting prowess, Clark hit a step-back three-pointer from the mid-court logo. It was a moment that not only exemplified her exceptional skills but also the caliber of her team’s overall performance leading to an 84-57 victory.

Caitlin Clark’s Impeccable Performance

Clark, who has been a sensation in the world of basketball for her ability to score from anywhere on the court, demonstrated her talent once more by scoring a staggering 30 points with 11 assists. Her performance was instrumental in securing Iowa’s victory, helping them gain sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead and extending their winning streak to 14 games.

A Shot to Remember

The highlight of the game, however, was Clark’s three-pointer from the mid-court logo. A feat not many can achieve, yet Clark made it look effortless. It was a moment that left spectators, including her teammate Sharon Goodman, in disbelief. Goodman’s reaction, hands on her head, mirrored the collective awe of those in attendance.

An Uplifting Victory

Clark’s impressive shot was not the only reason this game would be remembered. The overall success of the Iowa team against the formidable Indiana defense was a testament to their skill and teamwork. The game served as a reminder of their dominance in the league and further solidified their position at the top.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2024, hosted by Ivory Coast, kicked off on Saturday, January 13, with the home team triumphing over Guinea-Bissau in the inaugural match at the newly constructed stadium named after the nation’s President, Alasane Aouttara. The tournament, featuring 24 teams from across the continent, marks a significant moment in the
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
9 mins ago
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
12 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
5 mins ago
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
Millions in U.S. Affected by Severe Winter Weather; Campaign Events Canceled in Iowa
5 mins ago
Millions in U.S. Affected by Severe Winter Weather; Campaign Events Canceled in Iowa
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
8 mins ago
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
16 seconds
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
2 mins
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
2 mins
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala
3 mins
Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
4 mins
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
5 mins
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
6 mins
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst 'Age of Polycrisis'
6 mins
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst 'Age of Polycrisis'
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
7 mins
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
47 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app