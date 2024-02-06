Caitlin Clark: On the Verge of NCAA Division I Scoring Record

With an average of 32.4 points per game this season, Iowa's star guard Caitlin Clark is on the brink of breaking the NCAA Division I career scoring record. The current record, held by Kelsey Plum, stands at 3,527 points, and Clark is just 66 points shy of surpassing it. A product of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark's basketball prowess has been evident since her grade school days when she played on boys' teams due to her advanced abilities. Today, she is a significant force in women's basketball.

Remarkable Rise to Prominence

Clark's journey to the precipice of this record began in the family sports and challenges, notably a basement Nerf basketball game with her brother that cemented her fierce competitiveness. Her talent did not go unnoticed, as Iowa's associate head coach Jan Jensen identified her as a standout player at an early age. Despite never capturing a high school state title, Clark ranks fourth on Iowa's high school scoring chart, and her exceptional skills and basketball IQ shone through during her tenure at Dowling Catholic High under coach Kristin Meyer. Clark's national success came with her AAU team and USA international teams, and she was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in her junior year.

Record-Breaking Trajectory

At this stage in the season, Clark's scoring average suggests she could shatter the record in the upcoming games against Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan. The potential record-breaking game could fall on February 11 against Nebraska. This feat would be even more remarkable considering she would accomplish it in fewer games than the previous record holder. Along with her scoring prowess, Clark is also closing in on 1,000 career assists, a testament to her all-around game and influence on the court.

Legacy and Impact

Choosing to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes over other major programs solidified Clark's status as a five-star prospect and further elevated her profile in women's basketball. Her journey reflects not only her incredible talent but also her determination and resilience. A missed opportunity to make the USA U17 team became a catalyst for her game's significant improvement. As Clark approaches this historic milestone, her impact extends beyond the basketball court. Kelsey Plum, the current record holder, emphasized the importance of supporting Clark's mental health during this momentous period, highlighting the holistic approach to athlete well-being in the sport.