Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry Shatters Records: 12.3M Watch NCAA Women's Elite Eight

The world of women's college basketball witnessed a monumental moment as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese faced off in an Elite Eight showdown, drawing an unprecedented 12.3 million viewers. This clash between Iowa and LSU not only smashed previous viewership records but also marked a significant milestone in the sport's journey towards greater recognition and popularity. ESPN's announcement of these staggering figures underscores the growing appeal of women's basketball, propelled by the prowess and charisma of its star athletes.

Record-Breaking Viewership

ESPN's broadcast of the Iowa vs. LSU game in the NCAA Women's Basketball Elite Eight became the most-watched women's college basketball game in history, with 12.3 million viewers tuning in. This landmark event outshone all past records, highlighting the intense anticipation and wide interest surrounding this specific matchup. The game not only showcased the exceptional talent of players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese but also reflected the surging popularity of women's hoops as a whole. The significance of this record-breaking viewership extends beyond the confines of sports, marking a pivotal moment in the quest for equality and recognition in women's athletics.

Stars on the Rise

