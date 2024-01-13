en English
Crime

Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:36 pm EST
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, is set to corner Gabriel Benitez in his upcoming lightweight bout against Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night 234. This marks Velasquez’s first return to the UFC corner since his 2022 arrest on charges of attempted murder and other offenses. A rarity indeed, for Benitez to have a former champion in his corner, it’s a move that has piqued interest across the MMA community.

Velasquez’s Return Under Exceptional Circumstances

Currently out on bail with strict conditions, including GPS surveillance, Velasquez’s participation in the event comes after receiving special permission from a court in Santa Clara County, California. This isn’t his first foray into cornering since the incident; Velasquez previously cornered Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300 in October. However, his presence at UFC Fight Night 234 in Las Vegas is deemed significant due to the high-profile nature of the UFC.

A Pending Court Case Shadows The Comeback

On February 14, Velasquez is due to appear in court to face proceedings related to charges of shooting at Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son. The incident, which resulted in injury to Paul Bender, Goularte’s stepfather, has generated immense public interest in the case. Goularte’s trial setting hearing is slated for January 17.

The Impact on Benitez’s Fight

The involvement of Velasquez in Benitez’s corner might have a profound impact on the bout. With a former champion’s insights and experience at his disposal, Benitez’s strategy could receive a significant boost. However, the ongoing legal issues surrounding Velasquez could also serve as a potential distraction. As the fight night draws closer, all eyes will be on how this unique situation unfolds.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

