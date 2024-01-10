Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories

In Belize City, the football field is once again alive with the resumption of the William Dawson Peace Cup, a championship that brings together local teams for a clash of talent, strategy, and athleticism. This past Sunday, the Marion Jones Sporting Complex was a battlefield for football, as the teams of Caesar Ridge and Survivors United emerged victorious, setting the pace for the tournament.

Caesar Ridge Secures Victory Over West Lake

The day’s activities concluded with Caesar Ridge’s remarkable triumph over West Lake. The game started with West Lake’s Dalton Cayetano making the first goal. However, the tide quickly turned in favor of Caesar Ridge, which overcame the early setback and secured a 5-2 victory. Robert Mendoza, Aidan Nunez, and Harold Thompson were among the players who contributed to their team’s success.

Survivors United’s Resounding Win against Stars Academy

Survivors United demonstrated their prowess on the field with a crushing 6-1 victory over Stars Academy. Although Stars Academy’s Lawrence Lambey scored the first goal, Survivors United retaliated with six consecutive goals. Shemmar Gillett and Cion Augustine were among the players who performed exceptionally well, contributing to their team’s overwhelming success.

The William Dawson Peace Cup: More Than Just a Tournament

The William Dawson Peace Cup, hosted by the Leadership Intervention Unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, is an initiative that goes beyond just being a football tournament. It features 12 teams from Belize City and surrounding villages, and aims to foster peace through sports. After a hiatus since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has made a highly anticipated return. The remaining six teams are scheduled to compete next weekend at Albert Hoy Football Field and MCC Grounds, ensuring another thrilling round of football.