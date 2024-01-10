en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories

In Belize City, the football field is once again alive with the resumption of the William Dawson Peace Cup, a championship that brings together local teams for a clash of talent, strategy, and athleticism. This past Sunday, the Marion Jones Sporting Complex was a battlefield for football, as the teams of Caesar Ridge and Survivors United emerged victorious, setting the pace for the tournament.

Caesar Ridge Secures Victory Over West Lake

The day’s activities concluded with Caesar Ridge’s remarkable triumph over West Lake. The game started with West Lake’s Dalton Cayetano making the first goal. However, the tide quickly turned in favor of Caesar Ridge, which overcame the early setback and secured a 5-2 victory. Robert Mendoza, Aidan Nunez, and Harold Thompson were among the players who contributed to their team’s success.

Survivors United’s Resounding Win against Stars Academy

Survivors United demonstrated their prowess on the field with a crushing 6-1 victory over Stars Academy. Although Stars Academy’s Lawrence Lambey scored the first goal, Survivors United retaliated with six consecutive goals. Shemmar Gillett and Cion Augustine were among the players who performed exceptionally well, contributing to their team’s overwhelming success.

The William Dawson Peace Cup: More Than Just a Tournament

The William Dawson Peace Cup, hosted by the Leadership Intervention Unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, is an initiative that goes beyond just being a football tournament. It features 12 teams from Belize City and surrounding villages, and aims to foster peace through sports. After a hiatus since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has made a highly anticipated return. The remaining six teams are scheduled to compete next weekend at Albert Hoy Football Field and MCC Grounds, ensuring another thrilling round of football.

0
Belize Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
1 hour ago
Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park
On January 4th, 2024, in the verdant expanse of the Elijio Panti National Park in Belize’s Cayo District, an incident unfolded that reaffirmed the relentless struggle to protect our natural heritage. The protagonists were park rangers with special constable certification, their antagonists, three poachers, one among them a known Guatemalan hunter. Encounter in the Forest
Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park
Wateva Boyz FC Claims Victory in Cayo Football Association 2023 Under 13 Youth Tournament
9 hours ago
Wateva Boyz FC Claims Victory in Cayo Football Association 2023 Under 13 Youth Tournament
Sergio Chuc Reelected as President of the Football Federation of Belize
13 hours ago
Sergio Chuc Reelected as President of the Football Federation of Belize
A Century of Wisdom: Chan Pine Ridge Village Celebrates Ms. Marcelina Chan's 99th Birthday
1 hour ago
A Century of Wisdom: Chan Pine Ridge Village Celebrates Ms. Marcelina Chan's 99th Birthday
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
3 hours ago
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
American Retiree Drowns in Belize: No Foul Play Suspected
9 hours ago
American Retiree Drowns in Belize: No Foul Play Suspected
Latest Headlines
World News
Thabang Monare: A Journey of Resilience to the Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Thabang Monare: A Journey of Resilience to the Africa Cup of Nations
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
3 mins
Cholera Infections Surge in Mwanza: Commissioner Issues Directives
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
8 mins
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
9 mins
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
9 mins
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
UK Government to Exonerate and Compensate Victims of Post Office Scandal
10 mins
UK Government to Exonerate and Compensate Victims of Post Office Scandal
Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test
10 mins
Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test
Drawing Parallels: Post Office Scandal and the 2008 Financial Crisis
11 mins
Drawing Parallels: Post Office Scandal and the 2008 Financial Crisis
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
36 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
1 hour
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app