Caelan Doris Returns Home for a Thrilling Aubrey Bourke Cup Final

St. Stephen’s Day in Ballina was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as the town welcomed home its very own rugby star, Caelan Doris. A vital figure in Irish Rugby, Doris, who embarked on his rugby journey at the tender age of five with Ballina RFC, returned to his roots to witness the annual Aubrey Bourke Cup final.

A Thrilling Encounter at Heffernan Park

The much-anticipated match was hosted at Heffernan Park, drawing a substantial crowd of eager spectators. The game featured a face-off between Ballina’s senior team and the President’s XV, a select group invited by the club president, Adrian Bourke. The President’s XV, under the leadership of Captain Neil Molloy, clinched a hard-fought victory by a single point, turning the game into one of the most thrilling encounters in recent memory.

Victory and Celebrations

Following the adrenaline-pumping match, the President’s brother’s namesake cup was presented to the triumphant Captain Molloy amidst much applause. The post-game ceremony proved to be a memorable affair, with the community indulging in speeches and presentations, and sharing their joy over the victory.

Star-Struck Moments with Caelan Doris

The evening did not end with the victory celebrations. The attendees had the rare opportunity to interact with Caelan Doris himself, seizing the moment to capture memories with the renowned rugby international. Doris’ presence added a touch of stardom to the event, making it a truly special St. Stephen’s Day for the Ballina community.