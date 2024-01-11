Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk

Cade Cowell, the 20-year-old winger from the U.S. national soccer team, has made an early exit from the team's training camp, stirring the soccer community with his potential transfer from San Jose Earthquakes to the Mexican club, Chivas Guadalajara. The turn of events has unfolded just before the U.S. team's scheduled exhibition match against Slovenia set to take place on January 20 in San Antonio.

Future of U.S. Team's Line-up

The U.S. Soccer Federation, at this time, has not announced a player to fill Cowell's shoes for the upcoming game. The friendly match against Slovenia is expected to unfold as a platform for up to seventeen players making their debut for the national team. However, this particular game falls outside the FIFA international fixture dates, meaning that players based in European clubs have not been included in the U.S. team's roster for this match.

Cowell's Journey with Major League Soccer

Over the course of his five seasons with San Jose in Major League Soccer (MLS), Cowell has graced the field in 104 regular season appearances and has netted 10 goals. Despite his relatively young age, he has been a valuable asset for his team, scoring one goal in 23 regular season games in the previous year.

Chivas Guadalajara's Game Plan

The Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara is known to have relaxed its rules to include players who have Mexican nationality but represent another national team. With Cowell officially receiving his Mexican citizenship last week, this policy allows him to join the club. The deal is said to be worth an initial 4 million dollars plus add-ons, marking a significant move for the young player.

This development marks a significant shift in the dynamics of both the U.S. national team and Major League Soccer, with all eyes now on how Cowell's potential move will impact the future of these teams.