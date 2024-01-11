Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks

Emerging American soccer talent, Cade Cowell, has abruptly exited the U.S. national team's training camp, sparking ripples of surprise and a flurry of speculation. The reason behind this sudden departure? A potential transfer to Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara.

From San Jose to Guadalajara

The 20-year-old winger, who has spent the past five seasons with Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, was in the midst of preparation with the national team for a friendly match against Slovenia. This match, scheduled for January 20 in San Antonio, is a key opportunity for new players to make their mark on the international stage. Yet, amidst these preparations, Cowell has chosen to step away.

No Replacement for Cowell

The U.S. Soccer Federation, taken by surprise, has not announced a replacement for Cowell. The friendly match against Slovenia could see up to seventeen players making their debuts for the national team. However, due to the match not being scheduled on an official FIFA fixture date, the roster does not include players based in European leagues.

Cowell's Career at San Jose

During his time with San Jose, Cowell has demonstrated his talent and potential, making 104 regular season appearances and scoring 10 goals. His contribution last season was significant, with one goal in 23 games. As Cowell prepares for his next chapter with Chivas Guadalajara, soccer fans will undoubtedly be watching with keen interest.