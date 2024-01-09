Cache Valley Wrestlers Ready to Battle at Utah’s Prestigious All-Star Dual

The Ross Brunson High School All-Star Dual, Utah’s esteemed wrestling event, is preparing to roll out the mat for six athletes from Cache Valley this Tuesday at the UCCU Center in Orem. The event, scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m., is more than just a display of Utah’s high school wrestling prowess, as it also acts as a crucial fundraiser for Utah Valley University’s wrestling program.

Local Heroes Stepping onto the Mat

Leading the local pack is Mountain Crest High School, fielding three All-Stars, including returning individual state champions James Rollins (106 lbs), Lincoln Lofthouse (144 lbs), and Bridger Thalman (175 lbs). This trio will be representing the 3A/4A team, with each wrestler gearing up to face formidable opponents from North Sevier, Layton, and Bingham, respectively. Notably, Thalman is seeking redemption against an opponent who scored victory over him in a past tournament.

Female Wrestlers Ready to Compete

Moreover, the event will also see the participation of three local girls, with Ridgeline’s Keagan Grange (110 lbs) and Mountain Crest’s Brooke Keller (190 lbs) joining the 3A/4A team, while Ridgeline’s Taya Crookston (140 lbs) steps in for the Wildcard team. However, the absence of Gracie Howard, a state title holder, will be felt, as she is replaced by Bear River’s Eve Allsup for the competition.

A Clash of Titans

Grange is readying herself for a rematch against a reigning state champion, Crookston is set to face off against a state finalist, and Keller is preparing to meet a state medalist. The 24th installment of the All-Star Dual is shaping up to be a riveting spectacle for wrestling aficionados, promising high-octane matches and nail-biting showdowns.