Cabin Fever Carnival: Elmira's Winter Wonderland of Fun

As winter's icy grip tightens around the serene town of Elmira, New York, a beacon of warmth and excitement emerges from the cold. The First Arena, a beloved staple of the community, is set to host the Cabin Fever Carnival on Sunday, February 18th. From noon to 6 pm, locals and visitors alike are invited to shake off the winter blues and indulge in an afternoon of wholesome family fun.

A Winter Wonderland Unfolds

The Cabin Fever Carnival promises to be a veritable playground of inflatable attractions and giant games. Six towering inflatables will dominate the arena floor, including a colossal slide and a challenging obstacle course that will test the mettle of even the most agile participants. The concourse will be transformed into a lively games plaza, featuring eight oversized games that demand strategy, skill, and a healthy dose of competitive spirit.

The event's centerpiece, the Rock N' Skate, invites attendees to lace up their skates and glide across the ice to the rhythm of upbeat music. Whether a seasoned skater or a novice finding their footing, the Rock N' Skate offers an unforgettable experience that marries the magic of winter with the exhilaration of dance.

Savoring the Flavors of the Season

As the aroma of fresh popcorn wafts through the air, the concession stand beckons with its array of tantalizing treats. In the spirit of winter's generosity, free popcorn will be offered to all attendees, ensuring that no one leaves the arena without a taste of this classic carnival snack. For those seeking to quench their thirst or satisfy a sweet tooth, a variety of beverages and other snacks will be available for purchase.

Embracing the Warmth of Community

The Cabin Fever Carnival is more than just an opportunity to escape the winter doldrums; it is a celebration of the resilient spirit of Elmira and its people. By coming together in the heart of winter, the community forges connections that transcend the cold and reminds us all of the power of togetherness.

Tickets for this joyous event are available for purchase at the First Arena box office for $15 per person. For those who prefer the convenience of online booking, tickets can be found on Ticket Master for $18.25 each. Please note that ice skate rentals are not included in the ticket price.

As the Cabin Fever Carnival approaches, the anticipation builds in Elmira. The First Arena, a cherished venue that has witnessed countless moments of triumph and camaraderie, prepares to open its doors to a throng of eager families seeking solace from the winter chill.

On February 18th, from noon to 6 pm, the arena will be transformed into a vibrant oasis, filled with laughter, friendly competition, and the sweet scent of popcorn. The colossal inflatables and giant games will challenge participants, while the ice rink invites skaters to dance to the rhythm of the music. As the community gathers to celebrate the warmth of human connection, the true spirit of Elmira will be on full display.

With tickets available for purchase at the box office or online through Ticket Master, there's no reason to miss out on this extraordinary event. Embrace the opportunity to shake off the winter blues and join the Elmira community for an afternoon of unforgettable fun at the Cabin Fever Carnival.