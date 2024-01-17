CAA Elevates Six Employees to Agent and Executive Roles: A Testament to Internal Growth

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in a recent announcement, has propelled six employees to higher roles across a variety of departments. The promotions span from agent to executive positions, underscoring the organization's commitment to fostering talent within.

Stepping Up in the Game

Sebastian Brogan, based in New York, ascends to an agent's role in the basketball department. Brogan's journey at CAA began back in 2016 and culminated in his acceptance into the agency's competitive training program, Elevate, in 2021. His promotion affirms his expertise and potential within the sports industry.

Empowering Global Engagement

Olivia Brooks, operating from Los Angeles, has been elevated to an executive role in the CAA Foundation. She is now tasked with the crucial responsibility of amplifying global employee engagement and providing advice on philanthropic goals. Brooks' journey with CAA started in 2018, leading her to join the Elevate program in 2023, a step that eventually paved the way to her current promotion.

A Spectrum of Promotions

Three other individuals share the spotlight in this round of promotions. Texas-based Kaitlin Gascoyne has been promoted to an executive role in the basketball department, having started her CAA journey as an intern in 2018. Ross Lee, a New York-based employee, has been elevated to an executive position in the global client strategy department, setting his sights on launching businesses for sports clients and talent. Lee's association with CAA began in 2017, and he was accepted into Elevate in 2023. Lastly, Jeff Lynds returns to CAA in an executive role in the basketball department after stints at other organizations. His association with CAA dates back to his days as an intern in 2008.

Communications at the Forefront

Jenna Powell, operating from Nashville, has been promoted to an executive role in the corporate communications department. Her primary task involves expanding communications initiatives for various divisions. Powell's journey with CAA started in 2018, and she has since progressed through various roles to her present position. This promotion underscores the importance CAA places on effective communication, both internally and externally.

These promotions signify CAA's commitment to nurturing talent within its ranks, as well as its dedication to a diverse range of backgrounds, divisions, and locations. All these employees have successfully completed the CAA Elevate program, a testament to their hard work and dedication.