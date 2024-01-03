en English
NFL

BYU’s Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl

Brigham Young University’s (BYU) seasoned quarterback, Kedon Slovis, has been selected to showcase his skills in the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl. This prestigious collegiate all-star game serves as a fertile hunting ground for the NFL scouts, presenting top-tier talent for the forthcoming NFL draft.

Stellar Collegiate Career

Marking an impressive journey across three universities, Slovis’s five-year collegiate career is nothing short of exceptional. After transferring from the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), he finally found his stride at BYU. In his career, Slovis has amassed nearly 12,000 passing yards, a testament to his prowess on the field. In the 2023 season alone, Slovis recorded 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions over eight starts, leading the Cougars to a commendable 5-3 record.

Praising Potential for Professional League

Jim Nagy, the director of the Senior Bowl, applauds Slovis for his natural accuracy and ball placement. He particularly excels in midrange throws, a skill highly sought after in the professional league. Slovis’s potential to thrive in the NFL is further accentuated by his ability to deliver the ball into tight spaces. This skill, while challenging to master, is a key attribute that has piqued the interest of NFL scouts.

Continuing the Legacy

If drafted, Slovis would be the third consecutive BYU starting quarterback to make it to the NFL, following the steps of Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall. This ongoing legacy underlines the high-quality training and nurturing environment that BYU provides its players, preparing them for the big league. As Slovis gears up for the Shrine Bowl, he is presented with a golden opportunity to impress NFL evaluators, inching him closer to his dream of playing in the NFL.

NFL Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

