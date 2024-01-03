BYU Men’s Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play

The Brigham Young University’s (BYU) men’s basketball team has been the talk of the town, performing beyond expectations in their nonconference play. They have pulled off a commendable 12-1 record and clinched high rankings across numerous platforms. The Cougars, initially projected to finish 13th in the 14-team Big 12 league, are now ranked No. 2 in the NET rankings, No. 3 in KenPom.com, and No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

Key Players and Performance

The team’s outstanding performance has been significantly bolstered by the play of Charlotte transfer Aly Khalifa, despite the absence of expected star player Fouss Traore due to injury. The team has been dominating on the court, boasting the nation’s No. 1 scoring margin at 28.8 points per game. They are also leading at three-pointers made per game, with an average of 12.8. Contributions from players like Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman have been instrumental in their triumphs. Additionally, Jaxson Robinson is already being eyed as a potential NBA draft pick next June.

Coach’s Perspective

Head coach Mark Pope has been emphasizing the team’s preparation and self-belief. He holds a positive outlook towards entering the competitive Big 12 conference games, and takes pride in his team’s balanced scoring system. Pope sees it as a security, knowing they have plenty of options, and believes that staying true to their style of play, irrespective of the adversity they face, will be key to this season.

Upcoming Challenges

Questions, however, linger about whether BYU’s impressive record is an outcome of a weak nonconference schedule or if they can maintain their performance in the challenging Big 12 conference. The conference play will be a true evaluation for the team, with competitors like Kansas, Houston, Texas, and Baylor showing strong performances. BYU’s readiness for Big 12 play will be tested in the upcoming home game against Cincinnati. Coach Pope has a full roster at his disposal, and the team remains confident in their abilities and preparation for the future challenges.