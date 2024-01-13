en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach

Brigham Young University (BYU) has ushered in a fresh era for their football program, appointing Kevin Gilbride as the new tight ends coach. The move follows the departure of the university’s previous tight ends coach, Steve Clark, who was dismissed last November. Gilbride, a former BYU quarterback who later transferred to Hawaii, brings a rich tapestry of experience from both the college football and National Football League (NFL) arenas.

Decade-Long NFL Expertise

With a decade-long stint in NFL coaching, Gilbride has worked with several prominent teams, including the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. His most recent engagement was as an offensive analyst with the Charlotte 49ers. His depth of knowledge and unique insights into the game are invaluable assets that BYU hopes will elevate their tight end position.

A Welcome Endorsement

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick have both lauded Gilbride’s appointment. They value his expertise and believe he will be a mentor to the players, fostering their development and honing their skills. They are confident that Gilbride’s coaching style and innovative strategies will complement the team’s existing strengths.

Returning to the Roots

Gilbride expressed his enthusiasm about his return to BYU, the institution where his college career commenced. His respect for the program’s traditions and values shines through, and he is eager to contribute to its continued success. Gilbride carries a unique legacy, as his father, also named Kevin, is a former NFL head coach who led the San Diego Chargers in the late 1990s.

As BYU ushers in this new chapter with Kevin Gilbride at the helm of the tight ends, the university anticipates that his experience and leadership will serve to enhance the program and continue the university’s tradition of football excellence.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
27 seconds ago
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
After a rocky start to the season, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area finally announced its opening for the 2023/24 season. Located above Lakeside, the ski area will open its doors to skiers and snowboarders on Sunday, January 14. However, the area will only offer limited terrain due to the challenges posed by a low snowpack. Delayed
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
3 mins ago
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
4 mins ago
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
53 seconds ago
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
3 mins ago
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
3 mins ago
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
28 seconds
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
54 seconds
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
55 seconds
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
1 min
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
2 mins
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
2 mins
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
3 mins
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
3 mins
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
3 mins
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app