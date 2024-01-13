BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach

Brigham Young University (BYU) has ushered in a fresh era for their football program, appointing Kevin Gilbride as the new tight ends coach. The move follows the departure of the university’s previous tight ends coach, Steve Clark, who was dismissed last November. Gilbride, a former BYU quarterback who later transferred to Hawaii, brings a rich tapestry of experience from both the college football and National Football League (NFL) arenas.

Decade-Long NFL Expertise

With a decade-long stint in NFL coaching, Gilbride has worked with several prominent teams, including the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. His most recent engagement was as an offensive analyst with the Charlotte 49ers. His depth of knowledge and unique insights into the game are invaluable assets that BYU hopes will elevate their tight end position.

A Welcome Endorsement

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick have both lauded Gilbride’s appointment. They value his expertise and believe he will be a mentor to the players, fostering their development and honing their skills. They are confident that Gilbride’s coaching style and innovative strategies will complement the team’s existing strengths.

Returning to the Roots

Gilbride expressed his enthusiasm about his return to BYU, the institution where his college career commenced. His respect for the program’s traditions and values shines through, and he is eager to contribute to its continued success. Gilbride carries a unique legacy, as his father, also named Kevin, is a former NFL head coach who led the San Diego Chargers in the late 1990s.

As BYU ushers in this new chapter with Kevin Gilbride at the helm of the tight ends, the university anticipates that his experience and leadership will serve to enhance the program and continue the university’s tradition of football excellence.