en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has unveiled its 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll, placing the BYU Cougars at the No. 9 spot. This year, the Cougars are set to welcome four top-10 teams to Provo in a bid to replicate their perfect 14-0 home record from the 2023 season.

Returning Lineup Strengthens Cougars’ Prospects

The Cougars, carrying a 19-7 overall record from last year, are readying for the upcoming season with a strong returning lineup. Among the key players are outside hitter Miks Ramanis, an All-America honorable mention, middle blocker Gavin Julien, and Trent Moser. Their presence adds significant depth to the team as they prepare to face-off against the reigning national champion, UCLA.

BYU Men’s Swimming Team Triumphs at FIU Sprint Invite

Simultaneously, the BYU men’s swimming team demonstrated their prowess at the FIU Sprint Invite held at Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center. The team’s standout performance was marked by a resounding victory, scoring 649 points, clinching eight event wins, and setting 18 personal bests. Leading the charge were swimmers like Diego Camacho Salgado and Luigi Riva, whose contributions were pivotal to the team’s success.

Women’s Swimming Team Delivers Robust Performance

The BYU women’s swimming team also made waves at the FIU Sprint Invite, finishing in second place. Athletes like Tahis Ibanez and Halli Williams played crucial roles in achieving this result. Both the men’s and women’s swimming teams are now chalking out their strategies for their upcoming competitions in Denver, Colorado, even as the men’s diving team gears up for the Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles, California.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
Biancha Emery, a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Bend, Oregon, has defied the odds to qualify for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea. She has distinguished herself as the only girl on the three-member United States skeleton team. A Challenging Start Emery’s journey to the international competition began with a bumpy introduction
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
4 mins ago
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
4 mins ago
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins ago
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
3 mins ago
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
4 mins ago
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
2 mins
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
2 mins
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
2 mins
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
2 mins
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
2 mins
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
3 mins
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
4 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
4 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app