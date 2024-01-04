BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has unveiled its 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll, placing the BYU Cougars at the No. 9 spot. This year, the Cougars are set to welcome four top-10 teams to Provo in a bid to replicate their perfect 14-0 home record from the 2023 season.

Returning Lineup Strengthens Cougars’ Prospects

The Cougars, carrying a 19-7 overall record from last year, are readying for the upcoming season with a strong returning lineup. Among the key players are outside hitter Miks Ramanis, an All-America honorable mention, middle blocker Gavin Julien, and Trent Moser. Their presence adds significant depth to the team as they prepare to face-off against the reigning national champion, UCLA.

BYU Men’s Swimming Team Triumphs at FIU Sprint Invite

Simultaneously, the BYU men’s swimming team demonstrated their prowess at the FIU Sprint Invite held at Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center. The team’s standout performance was marked by a resounding victory, scoring 649 points, clinching eight event wins, and setting 18 personal bests. Leading the charge were swimmers like Diego Camacho Salgado and Luigi Riva, whose contributions were pivotal to the team’s success.

Women’s Swimming Team Delivers Robust Performance

The BYU women’s swimming team also made waves at the FIU Sprint Invite, finishing in second place. Athletes like Tahis Ibanez and Halli Williams played crucial roles in achieving this result. Both the men’s and women’s swimming teams are now chalking out their strategies for their upcoming competitions in Denver, Colorado, even as the men’s diving team gears up for the Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles, California.