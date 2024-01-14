en English
Sports

BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58

On a thrilling Saturday night, the adrenaline ran high in the NCAA college basketball circuit as No. 18 BYU carved their first Big 12 victory, holding off UCF in a nail-biting finish with a scoreline of 63-58 in Orlando, Florida. The pivotal game witnessed BYU’s Aly Khalifa taking center stage, delivering an unforgettable performance with 17 points and a critical block that sealed the deal in the heart-stopping final seconds.

Standout Performances:

Trevin Knell contributed to BYU’s triumphant outing with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Spencer Johnson chipped in with 12 points. Despite the commendable performance by UCF’s Ibrahima Diallo, who registered 11 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks, and Darius Johnson’s noteworthy tally of 18 points, UCF’s struggle was evident in their low field goal percentage and scant contributions from their bench.

A Game of Numbers:

BYU shot 40% from the field and attempted 26 threes, successfully netting 35% of them. The game was a closely contested affair, with both teams grappling with offensive challenges at times. Nevertheless, BYU’s superior defense and consistent performance kept them ahead in the game.

Marking Milestones:

This victory also marks a significant milestone for BYU coach Mark Pope, who notched his 100th victory in his fifth season at the helm of the team. The triumph breaks a seven-game skid, marking BYU’s first true road win since January 7, 2023. Amid the euphoria of this victory, both teams have set their sights on their next games, with BYU preparing to face Iowa State at home, while UCF embarks on a Texas road trip, kicking off with a game against No. 25 Texas.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

