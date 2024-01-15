en English
Golf

Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour

South Korean golfer Byeong Hun An once again secured the runner-up position at the Sony Open in Hawaii, marking his fifth such finish on the PGA Tour. In a dramatic tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, An participated in a three-way playoff against Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray, scoring a 6-under 64 and a 17-under total. Despite a commendable performance, it was Murray who clinched the tournament with a 38-foot birdie putt during the playoff, marking his second career victory and a triumphant comeback after a personal battle with alcoholism.

Playoff Drama and Unpredictable Outcomes

It was a high-stakes game, as the world’s 52nd-ranked player, An, found himself competing against Murray and Bradley on the first playoff hole. With a whopping $8.3 million prize pool, all eyes were on the trio. However, after An missed a five-foot putt on the playoff hole, the opportunity opened up for Murray to sink a 40-foot birdie putt, securing the first prize of $1,494,000.

Impressive Performances Across The Board

While An earned $738,700 as the runner-up, the tournament saw impressive performances from several other golfers. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia showed promise with his second Top-15 finish, and Chinese golfer Carl Yuan narrowly missed the playoff due to a bogey on the 17th hole, finishing tied for fourth. From Japan, Taiga Semikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Ryo Hisatsune tied for 30th place, while Yuto Katsuragawa improved his standing with a strong final round.

An’s Unwavering Determination and Future Prospects

Despite the close miss, An’s performance continued his strong start to the season, following a fourth-place finish at The Sentry in Maui. With a total of 12 career top-5 finishes and three international tournament victories under his belt, An has yet to secure a win in 182 PGA Tour events. However, his recent performances have boosted his FedExCup points list ranking and possibly his world ranking. Reflecting on the tournament, An expressed disappointment but also gratitude for his performance and the pivotal change in perspective that has contributed to his recent success.

Golf South Korea Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

