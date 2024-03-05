BXNG Club Announces Expansion into LA's Creative Hub with Luxury Fitness Facility Set for 2024

The fitness and wellness sector is witnessing a groundbreaking development as The BXNG Club, renowned for marrying authentic combat sports with mainstream fitness in a luxurious setting, unveils plans for strategic expansion. Artem Sharoshkin, CEO of The BXNG Club, announced today a new funding round to facilitate the opening of a state-of-the-art, 15,000-square-foot facility in Los Angeles' vibrant cultural and entertainment district, slated for the latter half of 2024.

This ambitious move aims to blend the club's signature high-quality coaching and exceptional member experience with LA's unmatched fitness culture. "BXNG and LA are a perfect match. We're excited to introduce our innovative fitness concept and unparalleled coaching in a city that lives and breathes fitness," Sharoshkin remarked.

Unrivaled Facilities and Amenities

The upcoming LA facility promises over 50 heavy and specialty bags, two boxing rings, a customized grappling area, and a functional training space equipped with Olympic lifting platforms. A spacious weight room and advanced cardio deck, alongside exclusive art installations and luxurious locker rooms featuring saunas and premium finishes, are set to redefine fitness luxury. A members' lounge with towel service will further enhance the exclusive atmosphere.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 1999, The BXNG Club has distinguished itself in the fitness world, attracting wellness enthusiasts, professional fighters, and celebrities alike. Its commitment to superior coaching, exceptional member experiences, unique design, and a community-focused culture has cemented its status as a premier fitness destination. With a diverse range of classes including boxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, cycling, yoga, and comprehensive cardio and strength workouts across four state-of-the-art locations, BXNG offers something for everyone.

Invitation for Investor Participation

Investors looking to be part of The BXNG Club's journey of expansion and success are encouraged to participate in the current funding round. This investment opportunity is a chance to contribute to a venture that prioritizes lifestyle, community, and learning from some of the most skilled professionals in the fitness and combat sports industry. For more information on how to invest, interested parties can learn more here.

With this expansion, The BXNG Club is set not only to elevate the fitness experience in Los Angeles but also to strengthen its position as a leader in the global wellness and fitness industry. The fusion of world-class coaching, luxury amenities, and a commitment to an outstanding member experience promises to set the new LA facility apart as a beacon of health, wellness, and community engagement.