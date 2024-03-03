Butte College Roadrunners Soar into CCCAA NorCal Semifinals, Defeating Hartnell 81-57

Butte Valley's own Butte College women's basketball team made a striking advance in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) playoffs, marking a significant stride towards the championship for the second consecutive year. The Roadrunners, carrying a historic first-time rank of No. 1 in the state and entering the playoffs as the top seed, showcased their prowess by overcoming No. 16 ranked Hartnell with a decisive 81-57 victory at home. This win not only highlights their season's dominance but also propels them into the NorCal semifinals against Cosumnes River with high hopes.

Second Time's the Charm

In a repeat performance against Hartnell, the Roadrunners demonstrated why they're top contenders for the CCCAA title. Their second win against the Panthers this season, following an 84-50 triumph in December, underscores Butte's consistent performance and strategic depth. As they prepare to face Cosumnes River, a team they have not encountered since 2021, anticipation and strategy will play key roles in their pursuit of victory.

Key Players Emerge

Among the standout performers, freshman Morgan Trigueiro shined brightly with 21 points, half of which were scored in the crucial second half, complemented by 10 rebounds. Sarah Tait and Jocelyn Medina also made significant contributions, with Tait adding 15 points and Medina delivering a well-rounded performance including 14 points, five rebounds, and a team-high six assists and five steals. Their collective effort was instrumental in extending the lead and securing the win, demonstrating the depth and versatility of the Roadrunners' roster.

Strategic Advantage

Butte College's strategic advantage was evident in their free-throw accuracy, converting 16 out of 20 attempts, and their defensive prowess that forced 26 turnovers, converting these into 25 crucial points. The Roadrunners' bench also played a pivotal role, outscoring Hartnell's reserves and adding depth to the team's offensive and defensive capabilities. As they advance to the semifinals, these strategic elements will be vital in their quest for a spot in the CCCAA Final 4 at Mt. San Antonio College.

As the Butte College Roadrunners gear up for their final home game before the CCCAA NorCal semifinals, their journey embodies not just the pursuit of back-to-back final appearances but also the spirit and determination of college athletics. Their remarkable season, marked by resilience and teamwork, sets the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating continuation of their championship quest.