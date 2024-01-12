en English
Sports

Butte Central Maroons’ Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Butte Central Maroons’ Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech

Jack Keeley and Zane Moodry, the dynamic duo from Butte Central Maroons, are all set to continue their football journey together, this time at Montana Tech. Their official commitment was sealed with the signing of letters of intent, witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd comprising family, classmates, and Montana Tech’s coaching staff. The ceremony was not just a testament to their talent, but also a celebration of their shared passion for the sport and their shared dream of playing together at a higher level.

From High School Gridiron to College Turf

Keeley and Moodry, who have been teammates throughout their high school football career, are thrilled to extend their partnership on the field for another four years. Keeley, the quarterback with a vision, and Moodry, the wide receiver with agility, have proven themselves to be standout multi-sport athletes at Central, showcasing their prowess in basketball and track and field as well. This versatility, combined with their competitive spirit, is what caught the attention of Montana Tech’s head coach, Kyle Samson.

Local Talent Shines at Montana Tech

In his remarks, Samson emphasized the importance of recruiting talented local athletes, expressing satisfaction with Keeley’s and Moodry’s commitment to the team. Montana Tech, which capped off the season with a commendable 7-4 record and hosted an NAIA playoff game, continues to prioritize the signing of top players from Butte. The recent recruitment of Keeley, Moodry, and two other commits from Butte High is a testament to this priority.

Home Field Advantage

For Keeley and Moodry, the transition to Montana Tech offers more than just an opportunity to play at a higher level. It also means playing on the familiar turf of Bob Green Field, under the cheering of their hometown crowd. As they look forward to their Saturdays filled with football, the duo knows that they carry with them the hopes and expectations of an entire community.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

