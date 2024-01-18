Butch Carlstedt Celebrates 91st Birthday with Corresponding Golf Score

In a heartwarming display of lifelong passion and perseverance, Butch Carlstedt kicked off his ninety-first year with a golf score of ninety-one on January 1st, 2024. This remarkable feat is consistent with his record of frequently shooting his age or better, a testament to his enduring skill and enthusiasm for the sport.

Advertisment

Correction in Past Records

Earlier reports mistakenly stated that during his tenure as county sheriff, Carlstedt took a sabbatical from golf due to an overwhelming 68 homicides. However, the correct figure is 13, a considerably lower yet still significant number that warranted his temporary departure from the golfing green.

Susan McKinney and Kathy Shepley: Pioneers of the Green

Advertisment

Also spotlighted in the realm of golf are Susan McKinney and Kathy Shepley. McKinney, who belongs to the family that founded the Little River Golf Course and Inn, has a unique story. She played when the course first opened its doors in 1957 but has since taken a long hiatus from the game. On the other hand, Kathy Shepley, a seasoned golf pro shop manager, disclosed that she only played four rounds at Little River last year—marking the fewest in her extensive career.

LIV Golfers and the Modified Stableford Scoring System

Adding spice to the golfing scene, the LIV golfers who played 18 holes on January 14th employed a modified Stableford scoring system. Dewey Turner and Phil Dunn emerged at the top, both securing 45 points. Matt Howard trailed closely, placing third, while Chuck Allegrini's round stood out with an eagle and a birdie.