en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match

In the recently held Uganda Premier League (UPL) match, Busoga United secured a momentous 2-1 victory over Kitara FC at the Njeru-based FUFA technical center. The two teams showcased a thrilling show of strength and strategy, with Busoga United emerging victorious despite Kitara FC’s initial display of dominance.

Kitara FC’s Early Dominance and Busoga United’s Unexpected Goal

The match began with Kitara FC demonstrating a strong performance, echoing their previous 7-1 victory against Arua Hills. However, the game’s dynamics shifted when Busoga United’s player netted an unexpected goal, throwing Kitara off their stride. This turn of events heightened the intensity of the match, setting the stage for an engaging second half.

Penalty Equalizer and Busoga United’s Winning Goal

Kitara FC managed to level the score early in the second half, thanks to a well-placed penalty by Paul Muchurezi. This short-lived celebration was quickly overshadowed by Busoga United’s Emmanuel Ajo, who netted a second goal, propelling Busoga United to the lead once again. Despite Kitara’s best efforts, defensive errors allowed Busoga United to maintain the upper hand and ultimately claim the victory.

Coaches Reflect on Performance and Strategy

Following the match, Kitara’s head coach, Brian Ssenyondo, acknowledged their team’s preparation but admitted that defensive errors led to their downfall. On the other side, Busoga’s head coach, Peter Onen, expressed satisfaction with their strategy to secure maximum points and distance themselves from the relegation zone.

In the aftermath of this gripping match, Busoga United now stands at the 12th position with 15 points. In contrast, Kitara FC, currently in the second position with 26 points, continues their pursuit of the season’s trophy, trailing behind BUL FC, which leads with 32 points.

0
Football Sports Uganda
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football

By Salman Khan

Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration

By Salman Khan

Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs

By Salman Khan

FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge

By Salman Khan

Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activi ...
@Football · 43 mins
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activi ...
heart comment 0
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on ‘The Overlap’ Podcast

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club

By Salman Khan

Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany’s Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes

By Salman Khan

Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
28 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
29 seconds
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
44 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
46 seconds
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
1 min
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
1 min
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
2 mins
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
2 mins
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app