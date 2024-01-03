Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match

In the recently held Uganda Premier League (UPL) match, Busoga United secured a momentous 2-1 victory over Kitara FC at the Njeru-based FUFA technical center. The two teams showcased a thrilling show of strength and strategy, with Busoga United emerging victorious despite Kitara FC’s initial display of dominance.

Kitara FC’s Early Dominance and Busoga United’s Unexpected Goal

The match began with Kitara FC demonstrating a strong performance, echoing their previous 7-1 victory against Arua Hills. However, the game’s dynamics shifted when Busoga United’s player netted an unexpected goal, throwing Kitara off their stride. This turn of events heightened the intensity of the match, setting the stage for an engaging second half.

Penalty Equalizer and Busoga United’s Winning Goal

Kitara FC managed to level the score early in the second half, thanks to a well-placed penalty by Paul Muchurezi. This short-lived celebration was quickly overshadowed by Busoga United’s Emmanuel Ajo, who netted a second goal, propelling Busoga United to the lead once again. Despite Kitara’s best efforts, defensive errors allowed Busoga United to maintain the upper hand and ultimately claim the victory.

Coaches Reflect on Performance and Strategy

Following the match, Kitara’s head coach, Brian Ssenyondo, acknowledged their team’s preparation but admitted that defensive errors led to their downfall. On the other side, Busoga’s head coach, Peter Onen, expressed satisfaction with their strategy to secure maximum points and distance themselves from the relegation zone.

In the aftermath of this gripping match, Busoga United now stands at the 12th position with 15 points. In contrast, Kitara FC, currently in the second position with 26 points, continues their pursuit of the season’s trophy, trailing behind BUL FC, which leads with 32 points.