Business

Businessman’s $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
Businessman’s $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, a prominent entrepreneur and furniture store proprietor, renowned for his hefty sports wagers, recently staked a $1-million bet on the Texas Longhorns to clinch the national championship. This substantial wager was placed before the Sugar Bowl, where the Texas Longhorns were pitted against the Washington Huskies.

McIngvale’s Bet and Motivation

McIngvale journeyed to Louisiana to place this bet, driven by his immense passion for University of Texas football and the potential of the championship game being conducted in Houston’s NRG Stadium. Nonetheless, the Longhorns were outplayed by the Huskies, ending the College Football Playoff semifinal in New Orleans with a final score of 31-37.

What Was at Stake?

If Texas had triumphed, McIngvale would have pocketed a profit of $2.7 million, with the possibility of a total payout of $3.7 million following a championship victory. The Action Network notes that McIngvale has incurred losses approximating $10.25 million on sports bets over the previous three years, including a hit when Alabama was overpowered by Georgia in the 2022 national title game.

Previous Wins and Future Prospects

Despite these losses, McIngvale has bagged significant victories, such as a whopping $75 million when the Astros clinched the 2022 World Series. Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put forth an outstanding performance in the game against Texas, and Washington is poised to challenge Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship game as they exit the Pac-12 Conference.

Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

