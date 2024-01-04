en English
Football

Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
In the heart of Blantyre North, a wave of football enthusiasm sweeps the community as local businessman Khumbo Billy Banda, owner and managing director of 2KB Enterprise, launches a three-year football league. With an investment of K24 million, Banda aims to invigorate local football talent and promote the sport both within the constituency and nationwide.

Sparking a New Era of Football

Banda’s initiative, which includes an annual sponsorship of K8 million, is more than just a sporting event – it’s a beacon of opportunity for local football talent. The league provides a platform for young individuals to engage with football professionally, offering them a chance to showcase their prowess and earn recognition from established clubs.

Building Teams, Shaping Future Stars

The initiative has also prompted the formation of the Lirangwe Dynamo, a team specifically selected from the league to compete in the district league. The 2KB Enterprise doesn’t stop at team formation; it extends its support by providing coaching training for all 16 participating teams, ensuring a holistic development approach.

Local Leaders Express Gratitude

The launch, attended by Traditional Authority (TA) Chigalu and other local leaders, was met with gratitude and optimism. TA Chigalu highlighted the importance of effective management to ensure the continuity of such sponsorships and expressed his gratitude for the investment in the youth and football. The league consists of teams from Mdeka, Lundu, and Lirangwe, with each team receiving a ball at the kickoff event, adding a touch of excitement.

The launch event was further enlivened by the final match of another local tournament, making it a day to remember for the football-loving community of Blantyre North.

Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

