Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North

In the heart of Blantyre North, a wave of football enthusiasm sweeps the community as local businessman Khumbo Billy Banda, owner and managing director of 2KB Enterprise, launches a three-year football league. With an investment of K24 million, Banda aims to invigorate local football talent and promote the sport both within the constituency and nationwide.

Sparking a New Era of Football

Banda’s initiative, which includes an annual sponsorship of K8 million, is more than just a sporting event – it’s a beacon of opportunity for local football talent. The league provides a platform for young individuals to engage with football professionally, offering them a chance to showcase their prowess and earn recognition from established clubs.

Building Teams, Shaping Future Stars

The initiative has also prompted the formation of the Lirangwe Dynamo, a team specifically selected from the league to compete in the district league. The 2KB Enterprise doesn’t stop at team formation; it extends its support by providing coaching training for all 16 participating teams, ensuring a holistic development approach.

Local Leaders Express Gratitude

The launch, attended by Traditional Authority (TA) Chigalu and other local leaders, was met with gratitude and optimism. TA Chigalu highlighted the importance of effective management to ensure the continuity of such sponsorships and expressed his gratitude for the investment in the youth and football. The league consists of teams from Mdeka, Lundu, and Lirangwe, with each team receiving a ball at the kickoff event, adding a touch of excitement.

The launch event was further enlivened by the final match of another local tournament, making it a day to remember for the football-loving community of Blantyre North.