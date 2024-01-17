Burton Powerlifting Team Triumphs at Taylor Invitational

In a showcase of strength and determination, the Burton powerlifting team clinched seventh place at the Taylor Invitational, bringing home a commendable tally of six medals. The team demonstrated an admirable blend of talent, grit, and teamwork in a competition that saw many powerhouses of the sport.

Hunter Duffy and Jackson Morey: Pioneers in the 123-pound Division

Hunter Duffy led the boys' side with a dominating performance in the 123-pound division, bagging the gold medal. His teammate, Jackson Morey, was not far behind, securing a well-deserved third place in the same weight class. Their formidable presence in the division set a high standard and underscored the depth of talent within the Burton team.

Patrick Tavary and Keegan Fenner: Titans of the Heavyweight Classes

In the 308-pound class, Patrick Tavary exhibited true might, earning a silver medal with a combined lift total of 1,055 pounds. Keegan Fenner added to the medal haul with a second-place finish in the 242-pound division, impressively lifting a combined total of 1,360 pounds. Their performances were a testament to their strength and the rigorous training regimen of the Burton team.

Mark Odom, Avery Applewhite, and Katy Whitfield: Crucial Contributions

Mark Odom also played a pivotal role in the team's success, securing a third-place finish in the 148-pound class with a combined lift total of 905 pounds. On the girls' side, Avery Applewhite and Katy Whitfield made noteworthy contributions. Applewhite finished fourth in the 132-pound division, while Whitfield earned a third-place finish in the 220-pound weight class. Their performances added depth to the team's overall score and showcased the breadth of talent across weight classes.

After this successful run at the Taylor Invitational, the Burton powerlifting team is set to compete next at Elgin High School on January 27, with the event starting at 8:30 a.m. The team's recent success gives them a strong momentum heading into this competition, and their performance will undoubtedly be one to watch.