NFL

Burr and Burton’s Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Burr and Burton’s Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award

Senior quarterback at Burr and Burton Academy, Jack McCoy, has been awarded the esteemed Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year for the fall 2023 season. This recognition, making McCoy the fourth player from the academy to secure such an accolade, is a testament to his performance on the field, academic achievements, and active involvement in the community.

A Remarkable Season

McCoy, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 185 pounds, demonstrated an exceptional season. He passed for 2,055 yards with an impressive 66.8% completion rate, averaging 10.3 yards per throw. The quarterback secured a remarkable 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Furthermore, his rushing ability, which gained 1,243 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, was instrumental in guiding the Bulldogs to a 10-1 record and a Division I state championship.

Defensive Excellence

McCoy’s skills were not limited to offense. On defense, he was equally outstanding, recording 74 tackles, including five for loss. His dual-threat capabilities have been acknowledged by opposing coaches, who have noted the challenge in strategizing against his versatile playing style.

Impressive Off-field Contributions

Beyond his athletic achievements, McCoy’s community engagement is equally commendable. He volunteers with the Special Olympics and is an active member of BBA’s student-athlete leadership team. For three years, he has served as a Unified Sports partner, assisting children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to fostering a positive societal impact through sports, McCoy will receive a grant to support a social impact organization of his choice. This award marks not only a milestone in McCoy’s athletic career but also highlights the importance of holistic development in student-athletes.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

