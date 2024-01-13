en English
Football

Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Former NFL player and current owner of Premier League team Burnley, JJ Watt, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disapproval over a contentious decision during a match between his team and Luton Town. The incident in question occurred during a Saturday morning showdown (AEDT) when Carlton Morris of Luton Town netted a 92nd-minute equalizer, bringing the score to a level 1-1. The goal came on the heels of a collision involving Luton striker Elijah Adebayo and Burnley’s goalkeeper James Trafford. Despite a VAR review of the collision, the goal was permitted to stand, sparking outrage among Burnley supporters and drawing commentary from former Ireland international, Jim Beglin, who described the decision as ‘clearly and obviously wrong.’

Dismay and Disapproval

Watt labeled the oversight of the foul both on the field and during the VAR review as ‘truly disgraceful.’ The outspoken team owner indicated his preparedness to face any potential fines from the Premier League for his remarks. Vincent Kompany, the manager of Burnley, also voiced his exasperation over the incident, branding the situation as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘bizarre.’

Contrasting Opinions

On the flip side, Rob Edwards, Luton’s manager, confessed that he would have been disappointed had the decision been against his team. Still, he expressed satisfaction with the point earned. The resulting draw left both Burnley and Luton languishing in the relegation zone, with Burnley at the second-bottom position and Luton standing four points ahead. Sheffield United, occupying the last place, is three points shy of Burnley, with one game still in hand.

Controversy Surrounding VAR

This incident adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding the use of VAR in football, particularly during game-changing moments. Watt’s strong denunciation of the goal decision underscores the mounting frustration over VAR’s use in the sport, as Burnley’s position in the standings remains precarious.

Football
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

