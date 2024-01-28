Burglary at Jules Kounde's Home: A Night of Loss for the FC Barcelona Footballer

In a shocking turn of events, Jules Kounde, the renowned French footballer playing for FC Barcelona, fell prey to a burglary at his residence in Sitges. The incident occurred on the night of the match between Barcelona and Villarreal, at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. While Kounde was battling it out on the football field, his home was being invaded by thieves.
A Night of Loss
At around 9:30 PM, after the conclusion of the game, assailants entered Kounde's home. The Catalan police force, Mossos d'Esquadra, is treating the incident as a 'robo con fuerza', or burglary with force. The specifics of the stolen items remain undetermined, pending a formal complaint from Kounde.
Deja Vu for Kounde
This incident marks the second time Kounde's home has been targeted by burglars. In April of the preceding year, a similar occurrence took place while Kounde was playing a match at the Camp Nou against Betis. This repeated violation of privacy is undoubtedly disturbing for Kounde and raises concerns about the safety of players' homes during matches.
Adding Insult to Injury
The burglary was not the only misfortune that befell Kounde that night. FC Barcelona suffered a defeat to Villarreal, further dampening Kounde's spirit. Moreover, the announcement that his coach, Xavi Hernandez, will be leaving the club at the end of the season on June 30, added an additional layer of disappointment to an already tough night for the footballer.