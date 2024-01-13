Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star

In a recent episode of the popular “Busted Open Radio” podcast, professional wrestling veteran Bully Ray voiced his concerns over the WWE NXT North American Championship. Despite his extensive industry experience, Bully Ray views NXT as more of a developmental division than a main roster, warranting a different evaluation standard. His primary issue lies in the escalating number of titles in professional wrestling, which he believes risks diluting their worth.

Oba Femi: A Rising Star in Wrestling

Oba Femi, a 22-year-old Nigerian wrestler, rose to prominence by defeating Dragon Lee to claim the NXT North American Championship. This victory not only shocked the WWE NXT world but also marked him as the youngest champion to hold the title. WWE officials, including NXT commissioner Shawn Michaels, commended Femi’s potential, viewing him as a promising prospect for the company’s future.

Breakout Tournament Brings New Champion

In an unprecedented move, Femi utilized his Breakout Tournament Contract to challenge and ultimately defeat Dragon Lee. This victory has earned him the NXT North American Champion title, reinforcing his strength and potential to become a dominant force in WWE’s roster. Renowned pro-wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer lauded Femi’s talent, likening him to the likes of Rey Mysterio.

Endorsements and Future Prospects

Rey Mysterio, an iconic figure in Lucha Libre, endorsed Dragon Lee as the future of the genre. Interestingly, Mysterio is set to return from a hiatus due to knee surgery. Despite Bully Ray’s critiques, the NXT North American Championship stands as a testament to a wrestler’s progression. The recent victory of Oba Femi serves as a prime example of this phenomenon, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.