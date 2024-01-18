Bully Ray Calls Out Drew McIntyre's 'Whiney' Attitude Ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, recently aired his views on the latest promo segment featuring WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on Busted Open Radio. He took aim at McIntyre's previous in-ring demeanor, which he described as 'whiney.' This sentiment was also echoed by Rhodes during his own promo on Monday's WWE Raw, leading to some heated discussions among fans and pundits.

McIntyre's Image

Bully Ray expressed dissatisfaction with McIntyre's complaining attitude, stating that it doesn't align with his physically imposing image. The former WWE Champion, who stands at 6'5, is seen by many as a 'bad mother trucker,' and his on-screen persona should reflect that, according to the Hall of Famer. He suggested that McIntyre should portray a tougher, more formidable character to match his physical stature.

Praise and Uncertainty

Despite his critique, Bully Ray applauded the direction of the latest show. He noted how the episode started and ended with Drew McIntyre, a testament to the superstar's appeal and importance in the current WWE landscape. However, he did express some uncertainty about McIntyre's future trajectory in WWE. His character development and story arc, according to Bully Ray, will be pivotal in determining his future success in the company.

Men's Royal Rumble

Both McIntyre and Rhodes are set to compete in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble. The much-anticipated event will take place on January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be broadcast live on Peacock. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if McIntyre can reclaim his spot at the top of the WWE, or if Rhodes will continue to rise in the ranks.