Interviews

Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming ‘Winner Takes All’ Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming ‘Winner Takes All’ Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo

In an insightful interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, former Bullet Club members El Phantasmo (ELP) and Hikuleo shared their perspectives on the evolution of the renowned professional wrestling stable, Bullet Club. The discussion revolved around the group’s diverse subgroups and iterations over the years, which have housed notable members like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Jeff Jarrett.

The Evolution of Bullet Club

The Bullet Club’s transformation over the years has been marked by its members’ individual identities, each bringing a unique flavor to the group. ELP reflected on a near miss when the Club almost took a babyface direction with him, KENTA, and Ishimori at the helm. This change in course, however, was scrapped at the eleventh hour, keeping the Club’s heel persona intact.

Branding Within Bullet Club

ELP also touched upon the concept of ‘branding’ within the Bullet Club, citing the House of Torture as an example. This subgroup, like others within the Club, operates independently, yet identifies under the overarching Bullet Club brand. This structure allows for diversity and autonomy while maintaining the unity of the larger group.

Inclusion and Honorary Memberships

Further, the duo spoke about the inclusion of wrestlers such as Mia Yim and the status of Scott D’Amore. D’Amore’s honorary membership parallels those of Jeff Jarrett and Frankie Kazarian, illustrating the Club’s openness to incorporating diverse talents and personalities.

Upcoming ‘Winner Takes All’ Match

ELP and Hikuleo will soon put their skills to the test at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. They will defend their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles in a ‘Winner Takes All’ match against Bishamon, who will also stake their IWGP Tag Team Championships. The event, scheduled for January 4, will be available on NJPW World, with Fightful providing comprehensive coverage.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

