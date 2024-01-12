en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship

Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club, an esteemed team in the Castle Premier Soccer League, has unveiled its official kit sponsor for the 2024 season: Exclusive Management Company. This partnership signals a new era for the club, promising to elevate its profile and magnify its brand presence.

An Alliance Tailored for Success

This collaboration is not merely a financial arrangement. It is a strategic alliance that aligns with the club’s vision and values, promising to infuse a sense of pride among the club’s ardent supporters. The club’s Secretary-General, Dumisani Mantula Sibanda, couldn’t hide his excitement about the collaboration, underscoring the commitment to excellence and the passion for nurturing local sports.

A Touch of Quality and Heritage

The partnership assures top-of-the-line kits, echoing the team’s history and spirit. But more than just aesthetics and quality, these kits are expected to enhance the players’ performance on the pitch. Managed by Thulani “Javas” Sibanda, a former Bulawayo Chiefs’ communications officer, Exclusive Management Company is poised to deliver kits that not only reflect the club’s heritage but also inspire pride and create lasting memories for both players and fans.

More Than Just a Sponsorship

Exclusive Management Company, the newly minted Media and Marketing Partner of Bulawayo Chiefs FC, will leverage its proficiency in media relations, strategic marketing, and brand development to fortify the club’s growth objectives. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship – it’s a significant milestone envisioned to fortify Bulawayo Chiefs’ position in the football industry, fostering a deeper connection with fans and sponsors, and paving the way for a successful 2024 season.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
9 mins ago
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
The Vietnamese national football team is gearing up for the 2023 Asian Cup under the firm guidance of coach Philippe Troussier, with striker Nguyen Cong Phuong expressing admiration for the coach’s intense and passionate approach. Phuong, who has played under various coaches around the world, finds Troussier’s fiery demeanor distinctively fierce and motivating, a trait
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
57 mins ago
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
1 hour ago
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
30 mins ago
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
36 mins ago
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
47 mins ago
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
55 seconds
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
1 min
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
2 mins
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
2 mins
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
2 mins
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
2 mins
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
3 mins
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
3 mins
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
3 mins
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app