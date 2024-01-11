en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Buffalo Sabres’ Top Scorer Jeff Skinner Sidelined With Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Buffalo Sabres’ Top Scorer Jeff Skinner Sidelined With Injury

Jeff Skinner, the top scorer of the Buffalo Sabres, finds himself benched due to an upper body injury. The specifics of his ailment remain undisclosed by the team, plunging his return timeframe into the realm of ‘week to week.’ An integral part of the Sabres’ lineup, Skinner’s 17 goals and single assist across 38 games in the current season have earned him a total of 33 points, making him the team’s second-highest points holder.

Skinner’s Impact and Injury

Sporting two consecutive 30-goal seasons under his belt, Skinner’s prowess on the ice is undisputed. His contribution to the Buffalo Sabres goes beyond just scoring goals. His recent injury has left the team and fans in the lurch, as the timing and cause of the injury remain shrouded in mystery.

Before the injury news broke, Skinner played 24 shifts and netted his 17th goal in a 5-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken. The impact of his absence on the team’s performance in future games is yet to be seen.

Team’s Predicament

The Sabres have been grappling with injuries this season, with key players like Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson also on the injury list. Skinner’s setback adds to their woes, and it is expected that Captain Kyle Okposo will step in to fill the void left by Skinner.

The Sabres have to strategize to bolster their offensive production and power play without Skinner. As they prepare to host Ottawa for their second of six consecutive home games, the pressure mounts on the team to deliver results despite the absence of their leading scorer.

Looking Ahead

Coach Don Granato remains optimistic about Skinner’s return, stating that the team awaits imaging results. Meanwhile, the Sabres’ forward Victor Olofsson is nearing his return, which might provide a much-needed boost to the team.

As the Buffalo Sabres navigate through this challenging period, the focus remains on maintaining their performance on the ice. The team and fans alike eagerly await further updates on Skinner’s condition and his potential return.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 mins ago
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
In an electrifying Southern Conference basketball game that held spectators on the edge of their seats, The Citadel came close but couldn’t clinch the victory against Wofford, with a heartrending final score of 72-71. The pulsating match took place at the renowned McAlister Field House on January 13 and was witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
11 mins ago
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
11 mins ago
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
11 mins ago
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
11 mins ago
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
11 mins ago
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
3 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
4 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
5 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
8 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
10 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
10 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
11 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
11 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
11 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
21 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app