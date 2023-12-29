en English
Africa

Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson Placed on Non-Roster List: An Overview

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:57 pm EST
Buffalo Sabres’ Tage Thompson Placed on Non-Roster List: An Overview

In a recent development, the Buffalo Sabres have announced that right wing Tage Thompson has been placed on the non-roster list due to personal reasons. This decision came into effect on December 28, 2023. Thompson, who was conspicuously absent from the Sabres’ recent 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, is expected to return for the upcoming game against Columbus.

Tage Thompson’s Ascend to Fame

Thompson, a Phoenix native, had a remarkable breakout season in 2022-23, setting career highs in goals and assists. Despite missing nine games due to an injury this season, he has managed to score nine goals and secure 19 points in 26 games. With 112 goals and 216 points in 327 career games, the 26-year-old has left an indelible mark in the NHL, playing for both the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres.

Thompson’s Absence: Fan Reactions and Speculations

Thompson’s sudden absence has stirred a mix of emotions within the hockey community. Fans have been expressing their concern and speculation about the reasons behind his absence. The NHL collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a player who is unavailable to play due to reasons other than injury will be designated a non-roster player. However, the team has not provided further details on Thompson’s situation, leaving fans in anticipation of updates.

Other Noteworthy Sports News

In other sports news, surfers and spectators flocked to the iconic Mavericks Beach in California to witness its big waves. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Fayha in the Asian Champions League. In football, Arsenal suffered a loss to West Ham United in the Premier League. Wilfried Zaha, a winger for Ivory Coast’s Galatasaray, was notably absent from the call-up for the African Cup of Nations. Across the Atlantic, Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco is contending with legal issues in the Dominican Republic. Lastly, South Africa’s cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, will miss the next test against India due to injury.

Africa Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

