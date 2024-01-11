Buffalo Sabres Revives 'Goathead' Logo, Labatt Blue Honors the Era with Special Edition Cans

The Buffalo Sabres have brought back their iconic "goathead" logo, evoking memories of a cherished era in the team's history. In a move that pays homage to the same period, Labatt Blue, a brand synonymous with hockey in Buffalo, is introducing limited-edition beer cans featuring the Sabres' red and black "goathead" jersey design.

Advertisment

Resurgence of the 'Goathead' Logo

The "goathead" logo, representing a charging buffalo's head, debuted in 1996 when the Sabres changed their team colors. This symbol was closely associated with the team's intense performances on the ice led by players like Peca and Hasek. The logo remained until 2006 when it was replaced by the "Buffaslug" logo as the team's colors switched to navy blue and gold. Today, the logo's comeback is a reflection of the Sabres' desire to reconnect with their glorious past.

Labatt Blue's Tribute to an Era

Advertisment

Labatt Blue is releasing limited-edition Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light cans featuring the nostalgic 'Goathead' design. The cans, available in 18-packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce cans, are intended to transport fans back to the late 90s and early 2000s, a period marked by electrifying hockey games and ardent fandom. The beer cans are available in the Buffalo region, the heartland of Sabres' supporters.

Anticipating a Positive Reception

Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA, expressed confidence in the impact of this initiative. He believes that the blend of the nostalgic jersey cans and the return of the black and red jerseys will reignite the passion among the Sabres' fans. In addition to launching the special edition cans, Labatt USA will also host a 'Labatt on Ice' event for beer enthusiasts.